California Coast News

X marks the spot! The X Games extreme sports competition is returning to Ventura in 2024

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:31 AM PST
Organizers of the X Games extreme sports event say their summer competition will return to Ventura in 2024.
KCLU
The X Games are returning to California this summer, and the final three days of the competition will be in Ventura.

Some of the world's top extreme sports competitors will be returning to Ventura this year, with the Summer X Games returning to the community.

More than 50,000 people attended the games at the Ventura County Fairgrounds last summer, which included competition in events like skateboarding and BMX bike riding. It's the first time the games were held in Ventura.

Hundreds of thousands of people more watched around the country, with ESPN and ABC broadcasting parts of the competition.

It was considered to be a big boost for tourism in the county. Amtrak added special trains from Los Angeles to the fairgrounds for the event, and many Ventura restaurants and motels reported doing big business. The 2024 event is planned for June 28-30.
