Search underway for missing Ventura County jail inmate

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2024 at 12:26 AM PST
Man walked away from Ventura facility Thursday night.

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from a Ventura County jail facility.

County Sheriff’s officials say Jonathan Alfaro disappeared from the Pre-Trial Detention Facility at the Ventura County Government Center at around 7 Thursday night.

He was in custody for a non-violent crime, and was allowed to work in the jail’s kitchen and its loading dock.

Alfaro is 31 years old. He’s described as a Hispanic male, standing about 5’ 4”, and weighing 140 pounds. He has short black hair, a black moustache, and a black beard. He not considered to be dangerous, but authorities say if you think you see him call 911.
