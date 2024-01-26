2024
It could get noisy! A major military drill could increase aircraft noise in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:52 AM PST
Naval Base Ventura County is holding a major drill for the next week which could increase aircraft noise for the region.
U.S. Navy

Some Ventura County residents could experience a free air show for the next week.

The military is planning a major exercise which will mean increased air traffic at Naval Base Ventura County. What's called Operation Bamboo Eagle is taking place now thorough February 2.

The military isn't releasing specifics about the exercise, but it's run by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, and is described as an effort to improve training and preparedness.

Naval Base Ventura County officials say people in Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Thousand Oaks areas may notice an increase in jet aircraft activity for the next week.
