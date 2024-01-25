Ventura County city's new Police Chief is already a familiar face in the community
New Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar was already serving as Interim Chief.
A Ventura County city has a new police chief who is already a familiar face in the community.
Don Aguilar has been appointed as Santa Paula's Police Chief. He's been serving as the city's interim chief since November.
He's a longtime member of Ventura County's law enforcement community. Aguilar served with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for more than three decades.
He was selected after an extensive process involving a search firm and community meetings. City officials say Aguilar's extensive law enforcement background, plus his knowledge of Ventura County and Santa Paula made him the ideal choice.