California Coast News

Ventura County city's new Police Chief is already a familiar face in the community

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:33 AM PST
Santa Paula Police Department

New Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar was already serving as Interim Chief.

A Ventura County city has a new police chief who is already a familiar face in the community.

Don Aguilar has been appointed as Santa Paula's Police Chief. He's been serving as the city's interim chief since November.

He's a longtime member of Ventura County's law enforcement community. Aguilar served with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for more than three decades.

He was selected after an extensive process involving a search firm and community meetings. City officials say Aguilar's extensive law enforcement background, plus his knowledge of Ventura County and Santa Paula made him the ideal choice.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
