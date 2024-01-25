A private Catholic school serving the Conejo Valley is closing after nearly six decades in operation

An independent, private Catholic girls school which has been serving students in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties for nearly six decades is notifying families that it will be closing.

La Reina High School and Middle School has sent out a letter to families saying it will close its Thousand Oaks campus at the end of this school year.

In the letter, school officials cite declining enrollment as the key factor in the move. The campus currently has just under 270 students, which they say is less than half of what it had eight years ago.

They say fewer school-aged kids in the community, higher operating costs, the increased demand for scholarships, and diminished reserves were all factors in the decision. La Reina officials say they will work with students and staff to help them through the situation.

