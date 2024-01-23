2024
Teens in Ventura County warned against using squirt guns which look like real weapons

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 23, 2024 at 12:36 PM PST
Simi Valley Police are urging teens playing popular game to avoid using squirt guns which might be mistaken for real weapons.
Simi Valley Police
Simi Valley Police are urging teens playing popular game to avoid using squirt guns which might be mistaken for real weapons.

Popular Water Wars game played by teens in Simi Valley, and other places calls for them to track down each other, using squirt guns.

It’s a seemingly harmless tradition among high school students in one Ventura County community, but police are warning it could have some dangerous side effects.

Many Simi Valley students take place in an annual spring game called “Water Wars.” Players track down fellow students, and knock them out of the competition by squirting them with a squirt gun. It’s become popular nationally.

Simi Valley Police say because it takes place off school campuses, they often receive reports of teens lurking in bushes, or parking lots. Officers end up responding to false calls.

But, police say an even bigger concern is squirt guns which can resemble real firearms. Officers urge parents to insure that if their kids have squirt guns, they are ones which obviously appear fake, with orange tips.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
