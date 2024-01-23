Teens in Ventura County warned against using squirt guns which look like real weapons

It’s a seemingly harmless tradition among high school students in one Ventura County community, but police are warning it could have some dangerous side effects.

Many Simi Valley students take place in an annual spring game called “Water Wars.” Players track down fellow students, and knock them out of the competition by squirting them with a squirt gun. It’s become popular nationally.

Simi Valley Police say because it takes place off school campuses, they often receive reports of teens lurking in bushes, or parking lots. Officers end up responding to false calls.

But, police say an even bigger concern is squirt guns which can resemble real firearms. Officers urge parents to insure that if their kids have squirt guns, they are ones which obviously appear fake, with orange tips.