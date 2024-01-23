Eight arrested when Cal Poly SLO police say protesters try to push their way into closed event

Eight people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest on a Central Coast college campus. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo officials say some demonstrators tried to push their way through barricades into a career fair which wasn’t a public event.

The confrontation happened at around noon Tuesday. About 30 to 40 people were protesting outside of the campus Recreation Center, where the job fair was underway. Campus police monitoring the event say a handful of the demonstrators split away from the main group and used wooden shields to try to push their way into the building.

Campus police stepped in to stop them. Some officers reported suffering minor injuries. Officials say some of those arrested weren't Cal Poly students.

In a prepared statement, university officials say they support the right of free speech, but that violence, trespassing, or other criminal activity won’t be tolerated.

