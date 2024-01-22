Strike hitting two university campuses in the Tri-Counties over after it barely started

A strike hitting two university campuses in the Tri-Counties, and 23 statewide over pay, and benefits is apparently over after a quick settlement.

Thousands of the 29,000 union professors, lecturers, and other faculty members picketed California State University system campuses Monday, during the first day of a planned five day walkout. But Monday night, the union announced it had reached a deal with the CSU system.

The tentative agreement includes a 5% pay hike retroactive to last July, and another 5% hike this July, depending on state funding. It calls for raising base pay, and for more paid parental leave. Faculty members still have to ratify the tentative agreement.

Officials at Cal State Channel Islands and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo issued statements Monday saying that the campuses would be open, but that students should check with professors to see if they would actually be conducting classes. Many classes were cancelled. But, it’s expected they will resume Tuesday.