Storm brings 1-2" of rain to much of the Tri-Counties: No major flooding issues reported

The last in a string of storms has moved through the Tri-Counties, but could leave some scattered showers and even thunderstorms in its wake.

The storm moved through the region faster than expected, but still left most areas of the Central and South Coasts with 1-2” of rain. The Central Coast received the most rain.

San Luis Obispo had 2.8” of rain, and Arroyo Grande 2.9”. In Santa Barbara County, Lompoc had about an inch of rain, Santa Barbara 2”, and Carpinteria 1.3”. In Ventura County, Ventura received 1.1” of rain, Oxnard 1.3”, and Ojai 1.8”.

Rocky Butte, in the mountains of northwestern San Luis Obispo County, had the highest total, with a whopping 8.8” of rain. The chance of additional showers, and thunderstorms is expected to decrease overnight Monday into Tuesday.