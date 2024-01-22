2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Storm brings 1-2" of rain to much of the Tri-Counties: No major flooding issues reported

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:24 PM PST
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.
KCLU
Parts of the Tri-Counties got 1-2" of rain from the third in a series of storms.

Showers, thunderstorms could continue in region in the wake of the third in a series of storms.

The last in a string of storms has moved through the Tri-Counties, but could leave some scattered showers and even thunderstorms in its wake.

The storm moved through the region faster than expected, but still left most areas of the Central and South Coasts with 1-2” of rain. The Central Coast received the most rain.

San Luis Obispo had 2.8” of rain, and Arroyo Grande 2.9”. In Santa Barbara County, Lompoc had about an inch of rain, Santa Barbara 2”, and Carpinteria 1.3”. In Ventura County, Ventura received 1.1” of rain, Oxnard 1.3”, and Ojai 1.8”.

Rocky Butte, in the mountains of northwestern San Luis Obispo County, had the highest total, with a whopping 8.8” of rain. The chance of additional showers, and thunderstorms is expected to decrease overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrainfallrainstorm
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco