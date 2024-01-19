2024
South Coast museum ending free admission policy, as part of efforts to keep it financially sound

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:32 PM PST
Kids will still get in free to the Museum of Ventura County, but those over 18 will have to start paying admission February 1.
Museum of Ventura County
Museum of Ventura County will start charging admission to its downtown Ventura location for those over 18 February 1.

You might want to plan a visit to a Tri-Counties museum between now and the end of the month, to take advantage of a deal they are still offering.

The Museum of Ventura County opened its doors to all for free in 2023.

Beginning February 1, it will charge a $10 admission fee for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Those under 18 will still be able to visit for free.

Museum officials say they need to charge as part of efforts to keep the non-profit organization sustainable. The new admission charge applies to the museum’s downtown location.

Admission to the Museum of Ventura County Agricultura Museum in Santa Paula will remain free.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
