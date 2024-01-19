South Coast museum ending free admission policy, as part of efforts to keep it financially sound

You might want to plan a visit to a Tri-Counties museum between now and the end of the month, to take advantage of a deal they are still offering.

The Museum of Ventura County opened its doors to all for free in 2023.

Beginning February 1, it will charge a $10 admission fee for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Those under 18 will still be able to visit for free.

Museum officials say they need to charge as part of efforts to keep the non-profit organization sustainable. The new admission charge applies to the museum’s downtown location.

Admission to the Museum of Ventura County Agricultura Museum in Santa Paula will remain free.