California Coast News

Latest jobless figures a roller coaster in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:47 PM PST
California EDD

Unemployment up in Santa Barbara County, down in San Luis Obispo County and flat in Ventura County: State up 1% year to year.

The latest unemployment numbers for the Tri-Counties showed their widest variation between counties in years.

Ventura County held steady at 4.7% in November and December.

But, Santa Barbara County showed a major spike. The county went from a 3.9% jobless rate in November to 4.5% in December. And, unemployment in San Luis Obispo County actually dropped, moving from 3.5% to 3.2% month to month.

The statewide jobless figure is up a full percent from a year ago. It stood at 4.1% in December of 2022, but ended up at 5.1% in December of 2023.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
