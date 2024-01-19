Closing! Cuts by a department store giant include shutdown of one of its stores in the Tri-Counties

A major department store has announced plans to cut 2300 jobs, and close five of its stores, including one in Ventura County.

Company officials say they trying to improve its competitiveness, with online shopping cutting into retail store sales.

The five stores set for closure include the Macy’s in the Simi Valley Town Center. At one point, Macy’s had two stores in the center. It closed its Men’s and Home Store in 2017, combining it with the second Macy’s location.

There’s no word on the timing of the shutdown.

It means the Town Center will lose its only remaining major anchor store.

Macy’s will still have five stores in the Tri-Counties, including two in Thousand Oaks, one in Ventura, one in Santa Barbara, and one in Santa Maria. However, there is a new proposal to tear down the Macy’s at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara and build more than 600 apartments on the site.

A group of investors has proposed buying the company for $6 billion dollars, and taking it off the stock market and into private ownership.

