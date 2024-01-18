Wet weekend ahead for the Tri-Counties: Heaviest rainfall predicted for Sunday night/Monday morning

A series of storms headed towards the Tri-Counties is expected to make it a very wet weekend.

The first storm is predicted to move into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Friday night. It could bring a half inch of rain to the region, with more in the mountains.

After a bit of a break Sunday morning, the second, more powerful storm will arrive Sunday night. It’s not expected to stick around long, but it could bring heavy rain at times. 1-2” of rain is predicted for coastal and inland areas, with up to 4” in the mountains.

Meteorologists say we could see some localized creek and street flooding, but so far no warnings or watches have been issued. The storm is expected to leave the region late Monday.