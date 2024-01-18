"The Sound of Music," "Little Shop of Horrors" hitting the stage in Ventura County

A non-profit theater company in Ventura County has announced its three show 2024 season, which features three classic musicals.

Thousand Oaks-based 5-Star Theatricals will kick off its season in March, with “Million Dollar Quartet.” It’s a fantasy which puts Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley all in the same recording studio at the same time.

In July, the theater company will stage The Sound of Music, and in October, it will present “Little Shop of Horrors”. All of the performances will be at the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center.