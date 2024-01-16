More heavy rain for the Tri-Counties? It's possible this week

A string of storms could bring significant rainfall to the Tri-Counties this coming weekend.

Two to three storms could gang up on the region between Friday and Monday.

Meteorologists say we could see one to two inches of rain on the coast and inland, with two to five inches for the foothills and mountains. They say the paths of the storms are still a little unclear, but there the potential exists for even higher rainfall totals.

It could mean some minor creek and street flooding. But, we probably won’t know more until around Thursday. At this point, there are no warnings or watches for flooding.



