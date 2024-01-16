2024
California Coast News

More heavy rain for the Tri-Counties? It's possible this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM PST
KCLU

Potentially 1-2" for coastal and inland areas, with up to 5" in the mountains. But there are still a lot of questions about a string of storms.

A string of storms could bring significant rainfall to the Tri-Counties this coming weekend.

Two to three storms could gang up on the region between Friday and Monday.

Meteorologists say we could see one to two inches of rain on the coast and inland, with two to five inches for the foothills and mountains. They say the paths of the storms are still a little unclear, but there the potential exists for even higher rainfall totals.

It could mean some minor creek and street flooding. But, we probably won’t know more until around Thursday. At this point, there are no warnings or watches for flooding.

 

 
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
