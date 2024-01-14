2024
California Coast News

Man dies in officer involved shooting on Central Coast

KCLU | authorBy Lance Orozco
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 3:28 AM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Shooting comes after domestic dispute, standoff.

A domestic dispute led to an hours-long standoff, and ultimately a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives were called to a home in the 800 block of Blake Street in Santa Maria at around 5:30 Saturday night.

A caller reported a family disturbance. Deputies say they were told a man was brandished a gun. Family members were able to escape from the home safely.

Officers surrounded the house, and negotiators were called in to try to get the man to surrender.

But, deputies say they encountered the man in the home's backyard at around 9:30. They say there was a shooting, and the man died at the scene.

There's no word on whether the man fired any shots, or how many shots were fired by officers.
His name hasn't been released yet. No one else was hurt.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
