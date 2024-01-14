Man dies in officer involved shooting on Central Coast

A domestic dispute led to an hours-long standoff, and ultimately a fatal officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives were called to a home in the 800 block of Blake Street in Santa Maria at around 5:30 Saturday night.

A caller reported a family disturbance. Deputies say they were told a man was brandished a gun. Family members were able to escape from the home safely.

Officers surrounded the house, and negotiators were called in to try to get the man to surrender.

But, deputies say they encountered the man in the home's backyard at around 9:30. They say there was a shooting, and the man died at the scene.

There's no word on whether the man fired any shots, or how many shots were fired by officers.

His name hasn't been released yet. No one else was hurt.