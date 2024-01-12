Man who stalked pop music star Ariana Grande for years in Montecito, Hollywood headed to prison

A man pled guilty to charges that he stalked a pop music star who lives in both Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties, breaking into her homes more than 90 times.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say Aharon Brown pled guilty to multiple staking charges against a victim they only identify as Jane Doe.

But, it was already known that Brown was already under a restraining order in Los Angeles County for his stalking activity involving Ariana Grande.

Investigators say in 2021, he broke into her Hollywood home more than 90 times. There was one incident in which he confronted her, and her security team with a knife. That led to the restraining order. But, they say Brown continued to stalk her.

In 2022, he broke into Grande’s Montecito home, disabling the security system. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies using a K-9 found him hiding in the crawl space of the house.

Prosecutors also say he had sent threatening Instagram messages to the singer.

As a result of the guilty plea, the 25-year-old man will be sentenced to three years in state prison, and face a 10-year restraining order. Formal sentencing is set for May 3.