2024
California Coast News

Man who stalked pop music star Ariana Grande for years in Montecito, Hollywood headed to prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 12, 2024 at 11:40 AM PST
Prosecutors say a man who has been stalking pop music star Ariana Grande for years has been sentenced to three years in state prison.
AP
Santa Barbara County prosecutors say Ahron Brown pled guilty to various stalking charges. He will be formally sentenced in May.

A man pled guilty to charges that he stalked a pop music star who lives in both Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties, breaking into her homes more than 90 times.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say Aharon Brown pled guilty to multiple staking charges against a victim they only identify as Jane Doe.

But, it was already known that Brown was already under a restraining order in Los Angeles County for his stalking activity involving Ariana Grande.

Investigators say in 2021, he broke into her Hollywood home more than 90 times. There was one incident in which he confronted her, and her security team with a knife. That led to the restraining order. But, they say Brown continued to stalk her.

In 2022, he broke into Grande’s Montecito home, disabling the security system. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies using a K-9 found him hiding in the crawl space of the house.

Prosecutors also say he had sent threatening Instagram messages to the singer.

As a result of the guilty plea, the 25-year-old man will be sentenced to three years in state prison, and face a 10-year restraining order. Formal sentencing is set for May 3.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco