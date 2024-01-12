Emergency center opens Saturday to help Ventura County storm victims apply for federal loans

A center to help Ventura County victims of the big December 21 storm is set to open. The federal Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to qualified storm victims. They include homeowners, renters, and businesses.

There are loans available for homeowners to make repairs, and for homeowners and renters to replace personal property. There’s also help available for impacted businesses, and agricultural operations.

The center is at the South Oxnard Brach Library, at 4300 Saviers Road in Oxnard. It will open for the first time from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Then, it will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People seeking SBA loans for storm damage have until March 11th to apply.