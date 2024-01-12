2024
Emergency center opens Saturday to help Ventura County storm victims apply for federal loans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 12, 2024 at 3:21 PM PST
Port Hueneme residents who suffered flooding December 21 scrambled to move their possessions out of flooded homes.
KCLU
Port Hueneme residents who suffered flooding December 21 scrambled to move their possessions out of flooded homes.

The Federal Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to qualified homeowers, renters, and businesses. The loan assistance center is in Oxnard.

A center to help Ventura County victims of the big December 21 storm is set to open. The federal Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to qualified storm victims. They include homeowners, renters, and businesses.

There are loans available for homeowners to make repairs, and for homeowners and renters to replace personal property. There’s also help available for impacted businesses, and agricultural operations.

The center is at the South Oxnard Brach Library, at 4300 Saviers Road in Oxnard. It will open for the first time from 9 a. m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Then, it will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People seeking SBA loans for storm damage have until March 11th to apply.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco