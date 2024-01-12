2024
Do more to contain methane: That's the call from some Tri-Counties leaders to the EPA

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:04 PM PST
Jas Min
Unsplash
Jas Min

Some Congressional leaders want gas emission releases from landfills more tightly regulated.

Two congressional representatives from the Tri-Counties are part of an effort calling for more federal control of landfill gas emissions.

More than 20 members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to the head of the EPA, saying stronger emission standards are needed. They say solid waste landfills have become the third largest source of human related methane emissions un the United States. Methane is considered to be a major contributor to global warming

They are calling for a rulemaking requiring landfills to use technology which can capture, and even harness the methane for other uses.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara and Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Santa Barbara are among the leaders taking part in the call for action by the EPA.
