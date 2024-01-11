2024
CHP unit rams vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County to stop wrong way driver

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 11, 2024 at 11:18 AM PST

Officers say elderly woman got on the highway headed the wrong way

A CHP officer prevented a potential head on crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Thursday morning, when he used his patrol unit to ram a wrong way car being driven by an elderly woman.

CHP officer received calls about a wrong way driver on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach at around 2 a.m. A car was headed southbound in the 101's northbound lanes. Two units positioned themselves on the highway near Dos Pueblos with lights and sirens activated, but the car drove around them.

A third CHP unit then tried to use its lights and sirens to stop the vehicle, but it again failed to stop.

A fourth unit intercepted the car near Cathedral Oaks. The CHP officer turned his vehicle into the oncoming car, ramming and stopping it. The 86-year-old woman driving the car escaped with minor injuries, and the officer was unhurt. Investigators don't think alcohol or drugs were involved.
