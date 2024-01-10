No soup for you! Legendary Central Coast restaurant Pea Soup Anderson's in Buellton closes

It's been serving up its legendary pea soup on the Central Coast for nearly a century. But, Pea Soup Anderson's in Buellton may have served up its final bowl.

It closed down with little fanfare. A representative of the Santa Maria-based company which owns the restaurant told KCLU News they are looking at redeveloping the site. But, they say no decisions have made about what will be there.

Milt Gugglia Enterprises owns a dozen restaurants on the Central Coast, including the popular AJ Spurs Steakhouses.

The restaurant originally opened in 1924, and was family owned until the 1960's. Its signs along Highway 101 advertising the distance to the restaurant became landmarks for travelers.

The adjacent Pea Soup Anderson's Inn is independently owned, and is unaffected by the closure.

But, if you are a die hard Pea Soup Anderson's fan, you can still get your soup fix. You have to be willing to make a 240 mile drive from Buellton. A second Pea Soup Anderson's location on Interstate 5 in Santa Nella remains open.