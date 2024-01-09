Goodbye Macy's, hello housing? Major new apartment complex proposed for site of Santa Barbara store

A proposed new megaproject could make a dent in the ongoing housing crisis on the South Coast. Developers are looking at turning the site of the largest department store in Santa Barbara into a more than 600 unit apartment complex.

What’s being called the “Neighborhood At State and Hope” is proposed for nearly nine acres of land on the north side of La Cumbre Plaza, where a Macy’s store is currently located.

The preliminary plan calls for a mixed use development with 640 rental units, including 54 designated as affordable housing. It would include mixed use buildings with new retail store space.

It’s just an idea at this point. Developers are holding an open house June 17th on the proposal. It will take place at the Grace Fisher Foundation Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza. It’s expected the project be submitted to the city for review, and consideration later this year.