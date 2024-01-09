2024
California Coast News

Goodbye Macy's, hello housing? Major new apartment complex proposed for site of Santa Barbara store

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:09 AM PST
The Neighborhood At State And Hope

The proposal calls for building 640 apartment units on the current site of Macy's in La Cumbre Plaza.

A proposed new megaproject could make a dent in the ongoing housing crisis on the South Coast. Developers are looking at turning the site of the largest department store in Santa Barbara into a more than 600 unit apartment complex.

What’s being called the “Neighborhood At State and Hope” is proposed for nearly nine acres of land on the north side of La Cumbre Plaza, where a Macy’s store is currently located.

The preliminary plan calls for a mixed use development with 640 rental units, including 54 designated as affordable housing. It would include mixed use buildings with new retail store space.

It’s just an idea at this point. Developers are holding an open house June 17th on the proposal. It will take place at the Grace Fisher Foundation Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza. It’s expected the project be submitted to the city for review, and consideration later this year.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
