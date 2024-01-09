Brrrrr! It's cold (like we need to tell you that!)

The Tri-Counties just had what might turn out to be the coldest morning of the season.

Temperatures dropped into the 20’s for some inland valleys, and were even down to the mid-30’s for many coastal and inland areas like Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc Tuesday.

It’s not expected to be quite as cold overnight Tuesday, and overnight Wednesday, but it could still be chilly enough to trigger some freeze warnings.

We will also see a new round of surf concerns. San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County beaches will see some high surf advisories and coastal flooding advisories Wednesday and Thursday.