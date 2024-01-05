Wind, surf could be bigger issues than rain from weekend storm headed to the Tri-Counties

A storm moving through the Tri-Counties this weekend isn’t expected to bring a lot of rain, but it could cause other problems.

Less than a half inch of rain is expected from the system Saturday night into Sunday, with most of the rainfall coming north of Point Conception.

But, powerful wind could hit much of the region, especially on the South Coast, with gusts topping 40 miles an hour possible.

Dangerous surf conditions also remain in the forecast, with 12-16 foot waves on the Central Coast, and 7-10 foot waves on the South Coast. They are expected to be smaller than the monster waves we saw last week.

