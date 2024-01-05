Section of Highway 101 reopens in Santa Barbara County after nearly 12 hour closure due to accident

A section of Highway 101 has reopened in Santa Barbara County after being closed for nearly 12 hours by a traffic accident which left one person dead, and a second hurt.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on southbound 101, in the Dos Pueblos Ranch area, just west of Goleta. A big rig and a pickup truck collided. The pickup truck caught fire and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver escaped with minor injuries.

Southbound traffic from the Central Coast was diverted to Highway 154 through the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Barbara. One southbound lane reopened at around 2:30 this afternoon, but the second could remain closed for some time still due to guardrail repairs.

The CHP is trying to determine what led to the collision.

