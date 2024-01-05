2024
Finally caught! A fugitive wanted for injuring a Ventura County Sheriff's detective is in custody

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:24 PM PST
Detectives say he used a truck to ram two of their vehicles before he was taken into custody in Woodland Hills.

A fugitive wanted in Ventura County has been arrested after a confrontation in which he rammed two police vehicles.

George Akrey was convicted of 21 counts of grand theft. When he failed to appear for sentencing, an arrest warrant was issued.

In May of 2022, the Woodland Hills man was located in Lancaster. But, when detectives tried to arrest him, he used a truck to ram one of the officer’s vehicles. A Ventura County Sheriff’s detective was seriously injured, and Akrey escaped.

The 38-year-old man was spotted in Woodland Hills Thursday afternoon. When detectives tried to stop his truck, they say he rammed two of their vehicles and they arrested him. Akrey is facing multiple assault with a deadly weapon charges. His girlfriend was also in the truck, and was arrested on a charge of harboring a fugitive.

 
