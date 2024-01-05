2024
California Coast News

Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for hours

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 5, 2024 at 8:11 AM PST
A section of southbound Highway 101 was closed for hours Friday morning by a traffic accident on the Gaviota coastline.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A section of southbound Highway 101 was closed for hours Friday morning by a traffic accident on the Gaviota coastline.

Big rig, pickup collide west of Goleta just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash closed southbound lanes.

One person is dead, and a second hurt in an early morning traffic crash which left a section of Highway 101 closed in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on the southbound 101 in the Dos Pueblos ranch area. That’s just west of Goleta. A big rig and a pickup truck collided. The pickup truck caught on fire. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver escaped with minor injuries.

The accident closed the 101 to southbound traffic south of Buellton. Southbound traffic from the Central Coast is being diverted to Highway 154 through the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Barbara.

The CHP is trying to determine what led to the collision.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
