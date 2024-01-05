Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County for hours

One person is dead, and a second hurt in an early morning traffic crash which left a section of Highway 101 closed in Santa Barbara County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on the southbound 101 in the Dos Pueblos ranch area. That’s just west of Goleta. A big rig and a pickup truck collided. The pickup truck caught on fire. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver escaped with minor injuries.

The accident closed the 101 to southbound traffic south of Buellton. Southbound traffic from the Central Coast is being diverted to Highway 154 through the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Barbara.

The CHP is trying to determine what led to the collision.

