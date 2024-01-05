2024
California Coast News

Earthquake which rocks much of Southern California felt on parts of South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 5, 2024 at 5:20 PM PST

No injuries or damage reported. Quake was centered southeast of San Bernardino.

An earthquake which jolted much of Southern California was felt by some people on the South Coast.

Friday's magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 1:55 p.m. It was centered about 15 miles northwest of San Bernardino. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It was felt thoughout much of San Bernadrino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

But, people also noticed it in parts of Ventura County, especially Simi Valley. A few people reported feeling it even further west, in places like Ventura and Santa Barbara.
