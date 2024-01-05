2024
California Coast News

Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run collision in Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST

Detectives say they identified car involved in incident, leading to the arrest of a Thousand oaks woman.

There’s been an arrest in a bizarre hit-and-run collision which left a Ventura County man dead.

On December 9, dispatchers received a barrage of 9-1-1 calls about a man trying to break into moving cars on Janss Road, near Highway 23 in Thousand Oaks.

Deputies found Robert Paul Quiroz Junior on the ground. The 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives identified the car they believe was involved in fatal incident. They say Tracy Nadine Smith of Thousand Oaks was the driver. The 51-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death.
