South Coast bus system making a number of system changes this weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:57 PM PST
Gold Coast Transit District

More than a dozen Gold Coast Transit District routes being impacted as a part of efforts to improve overall service.

Bus riders on parts of the South Coast need to be alert for some service changes which start this weekend.

The Gold Coast Transit District is making adjustments and modifications to more than a dozen of its routes starting Sunday.

Gold Coast is also offering its new GO Now On Demand Service as an alternative in South Oxnard. The rideshare service provides short local tips for $2.00.

 Gold Coast provides bus service to Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura and unincorporated areas of Ventura County. It carries nearly four million riders a year. You can find a link to the planned Gold Coast service changes here.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
