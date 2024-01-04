South Coast bus system making a number of system changes this weekend

Bus riders on parts of the South Coast need to be alert for some service changes which start this weekend.

The Gold Coast Transit District is making adjustments and modifications to more than a dozen of its routes starting Sunday.

Gold Coast is also offering its new GO Now On Demand Service as an alternative in South Oxnard. The rideshare service provides short local tips for $2.00.

Gold Coast provides bus service to Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura and unincorporated areas of Ventura County. It carries nearly four million riders a year. You can find a link to the planned Gold Coast service changes here.