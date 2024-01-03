2024
Ventura County Sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle driven by fleeing burglary suspects

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:51 PM PST

Officer suffered what are being called "significant injuries," but has been released from hospital after treatment.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of an early morning burglary.

It happened just after 4:30 Wednesday morning, in an unincorporated area of Ventura.

A deputy was responding to a commercial burglary call on the 8600 block of North Ventura Boulevard, when he confronted multiple suspects. They jumped into an SUV and a car, and one of the vehicles hit the officer.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, and are checking the area for surveillance video which may help find, and identify the deputy’s attackers.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco