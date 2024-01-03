Ventura County Sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle driven by fleeing burglary suspects
Officer suffered what are being called "significant injuries," but has been released from hospital after treatment.
A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of an early morning burglary.
It happened just after 4:30 Wednesday morning, in an unincorporated area of Ventura.
A deputy was responding to a commercial burglary call on the 8600 block of North Ventura Boulevard, when he confronted multiple suspects. They jumped into an SUV and a car, and one of the vehicles hit the officer.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but has since been released.
Investigators are looking for witnesses, and are checking the area for surveillance video which may help find, and identify the deputy’s attackers.