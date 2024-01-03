Storm sweeps through Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals mostly under an inch in region

The first in a pair of storms to sweep through the region didn’t have a major impact, with most rainfall totals under an inch.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks had .12” of rain, Oxnard .12”, and Ventura .14”.

In Santa Barbara County, Carpinteria recorded .29” of rain, Santa Barbara .43”, Solvang .36”, and Lompoc .38”.

San Luis Obispo County had heavier rainfall, with 1.1” in Nipomo, .54” in Arroyo Grande, and .77” in San Luis Obispo.

The second storm is expected to arrive Sunday, but the rainfall totals from it are also expected to be on the light side.

The biggest concern is the return of high surf. We could see dangerous conditions now through Monday. The waves aren’t as large as what we had last week, but are still enough to trigger warnings for people to stay away from the surf.

