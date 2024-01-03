2024
California Coast News

President signs bill pushed by Santa Barbara congressman to protect nuclear weapons cybersecurity

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:25 PM PST
Jefferson Santos
/
Unsplash

Bipartisan legislation intended to find, and close potential security issues.

The President signed into law a bill pushed by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to improve cybersecurity for U.S. nuclear weapons systems.

The legislation requires the Department of Defense to assess nuclear systems potentially at risk for cyberattacks and to develop plans to improve security.

Some government reports identified potential issues with security protocols.

The Government Accountability Office found that the National Nuclear System Administration failed to fully implement some recommended cybersecurity policies.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara teamed up with two Republican congressmen to push the bipartisan legislation through Congress.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
