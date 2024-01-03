President signs bill pushed by Santa Barbara congressman to protect nuclear weapons cybersecurity

The President signed into law a bill pushed by a Santa Barbara congressman intended to improve cybersecurity for U.S. nuclear weapons systems.

The legislation requires the Department of Defense to assess nuclear systems potentially at risk for cyberattacks and to develop plans to improve security.

Some government reports identified potential issues with security protocols.

The Government Accountability Office found that the National Nuclear System Administration failed to fully implement some recommended cybersecurity policies.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara teamed up with two Republican congressmen to push the bipartisan legislation through Congress.

