Two storms in the forecast for the Tri-Counties this week

Get your umbrella ready! The first of a pair of storms expected to hit the Tri-Counties this week is arriving in the region Tuesday night.

Rainfall totals from the first storm are expected to be in the quarter to three quarters of an inch range, with most of the rain coming before daybreak Wednesday. But, there could be showers into Thursday. The snow level could drop to 4000 feet.

A second storm is expected to arrive Saturday, but most of the rain from it could be on the Central Coast.

There’s also more high surf in the forecast through this weekend. But, it won’t be a severe as last week’s, which caused some coastal flooding.

