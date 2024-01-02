Passenger train slams into vehicle at Ventura County rail crossing
Drive of vehicle critically injured: No one on train hurt in Camarillo collision.
The driver of a vehicle was critically injured when it was hit by an Amtrak train in Ventura County.
The collision happened just after 10:30 Tuesday morning, in Camarillo. The train was headed northbound when the crash occured near Lewis Road.
Ventura County firefighters had to extricate the driver from the smashed vehicle. No injuries were reported among the passengers on the train.