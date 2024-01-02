2024
California Coast News

Passenger train slams into vehicle at Ventura County rail crossing

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 2, 2024 at 11:49 AM PST
One person was criticically injured when a train hit a vehicle in Camarillo Tuesday morning.
Ventura County Fire Department
Drive of vehicle critically injured: No one on train hurt in Camarillo collision.

The driver of a vehicle was critically injured when it was hit by an Amtrak train in Ventura County.

The collision happened just after 10:30 Tuesday morning, in Camarillo. The train was headed northbound when the crash occured near Lewis Road.

Ventura County firefighters had to extricate the driver from the smashed vehicle. No injuries were reported among the passengers on the train.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
