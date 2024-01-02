2024
It's off! Vandenberg Space Force Base has its first rocket launch of the year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 2, 2024 at 8:29 PM PST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.
The New Year is barely underway, but the Central Coast has had its first rocket launch of 2024.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:44 Tuesday night. It carried 21 Starlink communications satellites into orbit.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge in the ocean off the West Coast.
