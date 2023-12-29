2023
California Coast News

Crews use bulldozers to create sand berms on Ventura beach where huge wave hit Thursday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM PST
An image of the giant wave which hit a Ventura neighborhood Thursday, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries.
Ventura Police Department
Huge waves expected to hit Central, South Coast beaches into Saturday night.

Crews have been using bulldozers to build sand berms on a Ventura beach hit by a rouge wave Thursday, after the wave sent eight people to hospitals with injuries.

The wave swept through a parking lot and some streets at Pierpont Beach, knocking down people and sweeping some vehicles down streets.

A beachfront motel was damaged.

Crews used bulldozers to move sand on the beach to build a protective berm to prevent more wave damage.

High surf is expected to continue to hit Central and South Coast beaches into Saturday night.

Ventura's beaches have been closed because of safety concerns.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
