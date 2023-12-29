Crews use bulldozers to create sand berms on Ventura beach where huge wave hit Thursday

Crews have been using bulldozers to build sand berms on a Ventura beach hit by a rouge wave Thursday, after the wave sent eight people to hospitals with injuries.

The wave swept through a parking lot and some streets at Pierpont Beach, knocking down people and sweeping some vehicles down streets.

A beachfront motel was damaged.

Crews used bulldozers to move sand on the beach to build a protective berm to prevent more wave damage.

High surf is expected to continue to hit Central and South Coast beaches into Saturday night.

Ventura's beaches have been closed because of safety concerns.