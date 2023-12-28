Teen critically injured, two others hurt in Christmas night attack in Ventura County

One teen was critically injured, and two others were hurt following a fight on Christmas night in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the area of Yucca and Cloyne Streets by word of a fight Monday night.

They found two injured 13-year-old boys, and an injured 23-year-old man. One of the 13-year-olds had serious head injuries, and was listed in critical condition at a hospital. The other teen, and the man were treated for minor injuries.

Detectives aren't talking about what they think happened. No arrests have been reported.