Teen critically injured, two others hurt in Christmas night attack in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST

Attackers still at large.

One teen was critically injured, and two others were hurt following a fight on Christmas night in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the area of Yucca and Cloyne Streets by word of a fight Monday night.

They found two injured 13-year-old boys, and an injured 23-year-old man. One of the 13-year-olds had serious head injuries, and was listed in critical condition at a hospital. The other teen, and the man were treated for minor injuries.

Detectives aren't talking about what they think happened. No arrests have been reported.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
