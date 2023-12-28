Rogue wave injures eight, damages coastal motel in Ventura

What being described as a rogue wave during a heavy surf event striking the Tri-Counties injured at least eight people, and damaged some buildings in Ventura.

The wave hit at just before 11 Thursday morrning, in the Pierpont neighborhood of Ventura. Ventura County firefighters say the water surged across a beach parking lot, and into some streets, knocking some people down and causing multiple injuries.

Ventura County Fire Department First responders helping one of the people injured by a rogue wave in Ventura Thursday.

The most serious injury reported appears to be a broken ankle. Eight people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The wave crashed over cement retaining walls in front of a beachfront motel in Ventura, damaging the building. A number of vehicles were also damaged by the flooding.

Crews were buy Thursday afternoon clearing mud from the streets.

In Santa Barbara, the surf flooded some parking lots at the harbor, but most businesses remained open.