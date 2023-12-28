2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rogue wave injures eight, damages coastal motel in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM PST
Damage to some beachfront homes in Ventura's Pierpont area caused by what's describes as a rogue wave
Ventura County Fire Department
Damage to a beachfront motel in Ventura's Pierpont area caused by what's describes as a rogue wave

Wave sweeps into Pierpont area Thursday morning.

What being described as a rogue wave during a heavy surf event striking the Tri-Counties injured at least eight people, and damaged some buildings in Ventura.

The wave hit at just before 11 Thursday morrning, in the Pierpont neighborhood of Ventura. Ventura County firefighters say the water surged across a beach parking lot, and into some streets, knocking some people down and causing multiple injuries.

First responders helping one of the people injured by a rogue wave in Ventura Thursday.
Ventura County Fire Department
First responders helping one of the people injured by a rogue wave in Ventura Thursday.

The most serious injury reported appears to be a broken ankle. Eight people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The wave crashed over cement retaining walls in front of a beachfront motel in Ventura, damaging the building. A number of vehicles were also damaged by the flooding.

Crews were buy Thursday afternoon clearing mud from the streets.

In Santa Barbara, the surf flooded some parking lots at the harbor, but most businesses remained open.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco