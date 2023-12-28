2023
California Coast News

Earthquake rattles parts of Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM PST

Small quake is centered off San Luis Obispo County coastline.

A small earthquake rattled the Central Coast, with people in parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County reporting that they felt it.

No damage was reported from Wednesday afternoon's magnitude 3.1 quake, which was centered in the ocean about 5 miles northwest of Avila Beach. It hit at 12:05 p.m.

Many reported feeling it in the San Luis Obispo area, which is only about eight miles northeast of the epicenter.

People reported feeling it as far away as Lompoc and Paso Robles.
