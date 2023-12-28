2023
Dangerous surf reported at Central, South Coast beaches

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2023 at 11:53 AM PST
High surf hits a stairwell to the beach in Montecito.
John Palminteri
High surf hits a stairwell to the beach in Montecito.

15-20 foot waves expected on Central Coast, with sets to 25 feet.

Dangerous surf conditions are reported at many Central and South Coast beaches, with waves up to 20 feet high being reported.

There are High Surf and Coastal Flood Warnings in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County beaches.

People are being warned to stay out of the water, off of the rocks, and away from the surf at the region's beaches. In addition to the waves, there are strong rip currents.

There is the potential for coastal street flooding, and damage to coastal structures like piers. The highest threat is expected during the mornings, because of waves coupling with high tides.

15 to 20 foot waves are predicted for the Central Coast, with sets to 25 feet possible.

In Santa Barbara County, 7 to 12 foot waves are predicted.

Ventura County could see 10 to 15 foot waves, with sets up to 20 feet. The largest waves will be on west and southern facing beaches.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
