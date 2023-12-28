Dangerous surf reported at Central, South Coast beaches

Dangerous surf conditions are reported at many Central and South Coast beaches, with waves up to 20 feet high being reported.

There are High Surf and Coastal Flood Warnings in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County beaches.

People are being warned to stay out of the water, off of the rocks, and away from the surf at the region's beaches. In addition to the waves, there are strong rip currents.

There is the potential for coastal street flooding, and damage to coastal structures like piers. The highest threat is expected during the mornings, because of waves coupling with high tides.

15 to 20 foot waves are predicted for the Central Coast, with sets to 25 feet possible.

In Santa Barbara County, 7 to 12 foot waves are predicted.

Ventura County could see 10 to 15 foot waves, with sets up to 20 feet. The largest waves will be on west and southern facing beaches.