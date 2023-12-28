Best films of 2023 picked by critic Ty Burr

Ty Burr, former Boston Globe film critic and creator of the substack newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watchlist” joins host Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite films of 2023 including “Poor Things,” “Past Lives,” and “The Holdovers.”

Ty Burr’s top 2023 movie picks

“Poor Things“



“Perfect Days“



“May December“



“Past Lives“



“The Zone of Interest“

“The Holdovers“



“Killers of the Flower Moon“

“The Boy and the Heron“

“All of Us Strangers“

“Barbie“



“Bottoms“

“The Taste of Things“

“Kokomo City“

“Rewind and Play“

“American Fiction“

“You Hurt My Feelings“



“Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret“

“Godland“

“20 Days in Mariupol“



“Afire“

