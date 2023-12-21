2023
Storm drops more than 7" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, causes some home and street flooding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM PST
One of dozens of vehicles stranded and damaged in Ventura County early Thursday morning by a powerful storm moving through the Tri-Counties.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Oxnard, Port Hueneme hit by thunderstorm which drops more than 3" of rain.

A powerful storm has dropped several inches of rain on parts of the Tri-Counties, and created problems like home and street flooding.

A thunderstorm hit the Oxnard and Port Hueneme areas early Thursday morning. It dropped more than three inches of rain.

Dozens of people had to abandon their vehicles when they became stranded on flooded streets, and some of them had to be rescued. The rain also caused some home flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in connection with the thunderstorm. Meteorologists say something showed up on radar, but no damage was reported.

The low pressure system at the heart of the storm shifted south early Thursday morning, to around 300 miles west of Point Conception.

Meteorologists say that move means the heavy rainfall is over for the Central Coast, but the South Coast could see locally heavy rainfall through the day Thursday.

Some Ventura County rainfall totals include 4.8" in rain in Oxnard, 3.3" in Thousand Oaks, and 9" on Old Man Mountain.

In Santa Barbara County, Lompoc has had 3.1" of rain, San Marcos Pass 5.7", and Santa Barbara 2.4".

And, in San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo has had 3.8" of rain, Pismo Beach 3.3", and Nipomo 2.5". The totals are five day rainfall totals.

It's expected the South Coast could see an additional 1-3" of rain before the storm moves out Friday.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco