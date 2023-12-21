In wake of recent storms, fire restrictions lifted for the Los Padres National Forest

This week’s storms are closing the book on potential wildfires for the rest of 2023.

Los Padres National Forest officials say there is now sufficient moisture in vegetation to lift fire restrictions immediately. Campfires and charcoal barbeques can now be used in all areas of the forest. And, people can now have campfires outside of designated areas, if they get a California Campfire permit first.

The exception in Santa Barbara County’s front country from Gaviota to the Ventura County line, where all campfires are always prohibited.

There are still some restrictions in place. Spark arrestors are required on off-road vehicles. Permits are required for welding, grinding, and cutting operations. And, recreational target shooting is limited to designated sites.