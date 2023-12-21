Sleeping woman finds her Port Hueneme home is flooded by storm when her air mattress starts floating

The huge storm hitting the Tri-Counties damaged homes, and stranded cars. But, one Port Hueneme resident who is apparently a sound sleeper apparently didn't know about the floodwaters until she was literally floating on them.

How did Tracy Andre find out her home was flooded?

"When I woke up in the middle of the night, my air mattress was floating with me on top of it...I sleep on an air mattress...and there was a foot of water in the house," said Andre.

It was a rude awakening for hundreds of residents of the Hueneme Bay senior community. The early morning thunderstorm dumped more than three inch of rain in the area in about an hour. That's more rain than Oxnard normally gets in the entire month of December.

Andre was stunned. "My bed was twirling around, kind of like a whirlpool," she said.

She and her roommate quickly got out of the house, but when they decided it was safe to return, they were stunned. "The floors were buckled already. It was horrible," said Andre.

Dozens of homes in the senior community just off of Channel Islands Boulevard had varying degrees of damage. No injuries were reported.

Andre said she has friends she will stay with until they come up with a plan to repair the damage to the home.



