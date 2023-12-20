Some people put on standby for potential evacuations in Ventura County due to storm
Some people have been put on standby for evacuations in isolated areas of Ventura County
An Evacuation Warning was issued for Foster Park and Camp Chaffee.
Also, a few homes in the Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue area of Camarillo received warnings.
An Evacuation Advisory was issued for residents of Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Creek Road and Old Creek Roads, because of the potential for flooding during heavy rain.