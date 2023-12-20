2023
California Coast News

Some people put on standby for potential evacuations in Ventura County due to storm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM PST
Nathan Dumalo

/
Unsplash

Some people have been put on standby for evacuations in isolated areas of Ventura County
 
An Evacuation Warning was issued for Foster Park and Camp Chaffee.

Also, a few homes in the Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue area of Camarillo received warnings.

An Evacuation Advisory was issued for residents of Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Creek Road and Old Creek Roads, because of the potential for flooding during heavy rain.
