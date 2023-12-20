Central Coast man convicted of sexually assaulting four children

A Central Coast man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting four children.

Edgar Nolverto Guevara was convicted of 11 counts of child molestation, and eight counts of forced sex acts.

The crimes took place between 2004 and 2022. All four victims were under the age of 14 at the time. They testified during the San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Court trial.

The San Luis Obispo County man is set to be sentenced in January.