California Coast News

Central Coast man convicted of sexually assaulting four children

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

He could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Central Coast man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting four children.

Edgar Nolverto Guevara was convicted of 11 counts of child molestation, and eight counts of forced sex acts.

The crimes took place between 2004 and 2022. All four victims were under the age of 14 at the time. They testified during the San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Court trial.

The San Luis Obispo County man is set to be sentenced in January.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
