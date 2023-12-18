Ventura County Sheriff's deputy injured in traffic collision

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries he suffered when his patrol car was hit by a suspected DUI driver during an emergency call.

It happened Saturday night, near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line. The Sheriff’s office SUV was headed southbound on the Pacific Coast Highway towards a bar where suspicious activity was reported.

CHP investigators say a northbound car veered into the southbound lane, hit the SUV, and sent it flying off the highway onto some rocks next to the ocean. The officer was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. His K-9 suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was treated at a hospital for injuries, and arrested on a DUI charge. Officers say the driver was already on probation for a DUI conviction.