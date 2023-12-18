Two storms expected in Tri-Counties this week

The first of two storms to hit the Tri-Counties arrived Sunday.

It could bring a half inch to an inch of rain to the region before it leaves late Monday.

The second system is predicted to get here late Tuesday or early Wednesday. It’s expected to be the more powerful of the two. Meteorologists say it could bring us anywhere from a half inch, to an inch and a half of rain. The mountains and foothills could get up to two and a half inches of rainfall.

We could see on and off rainfall from that second system into Friday.