Second of two storms headed our way this week could bring significant rain...or not

The Tri-Counties is going to see back to back storms this week, with the second one potentially bringing two to four inches of rain to parts of the region.

The first system is bringing light rainfall to most parts of the Central and South Coasts. The most significant amounts are north of Point Conception.

The system is moving slower than expected, so showers could continue well into Tuesday.

What’s expected to be the larger storm is predicted to be here Wednesday and Thursday. A low pressure system dropping down from off of Vancouver could create what’s known as a cutoff low. The impacts can be hard to predict.

But, meteorologists say there is the potential for 2-4” of rain, with more in the mountains and foothills. That could create debris flow concerns in Ventura County’s South Mountain wildfire zone, where 2700 acres of land burned less than two weeks ago.